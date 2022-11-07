Umahi presents over N139bn budget for 2023 fiscal year

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi has presented N139,398,280,640.00 Appropriation Bill for the 2023 fiscal year.

The budget tagged Divine Mandate Budget of Consolidation and Continuity was presented at the State House of Assembly.

According to the governor, the 2022 budget has been implemented to 75%, he then noted that he was satisfied that government was fast in executing the 199-kilometre Abakaliki Ring Road project.

The governor however emphasized that the success of his administration is hinged on the trust between his government and the people.

“Our steadfastness in upholding the tenets of government of the people by the people and for the people, and our unflinching commitment in courting the public and making qualitative difference on the lives of the people we serve. Since we came on board, our budget conceptualizations and implementations have been citizen-based.

“The proposed budget has MDAs that will be spending higher than others and this is so because we have strong determination to actualise the completion of our projects, increase our strive to improve the education sub-sector, the Human Capital Development agenda and engage our people in food production programs and various other entrepreneurship programs, this has further made us to prioritize the following sub-sectors: Education, Works, Health, Infrastructure, Agriculture, Human Capital Development and Health, Internal Security and Border Peace, Finance, Commerce and Industry, Power, Housing, Judiciary, Legislature and Secretary to State Government.

“These fourteen critical sub-sectors got a total sum of One Hundred and Twenty-One Billion, Five Hundred and Eleven Million, Seventy One Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty Naira (N121,511,071,640.00) covering 87% while other sub-sectors have a total sum of Seventeen Billion, Eight Hundred and Eighty-Seven Million, Two Hundred and Nine Thousand Naira (N17,887,209,000.00) covering 13% of the Budget.





“The recurrent expenditure size of the fourteen heavy-spending MDAs is Forty-Eight Billion, Two Hundred and Thirteen Million, Eight Hundred and Ten Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty-Eight Naira (N48,213,810,468.00).

“The capital expenditure size of the fourteen heavy-spending MDAs is Seventy-Three Billion, Two Hundred and Ninety-Seven Million, Two Hundred and Sixty-One Thousand One Hundred and Seventy-Two Naira (N73,297,261,172.00).

“Also of note Mr. Speaker, is the programme to empower 100,000 Ebonyians under the Ministry of Human Capital Development and Monitoring. This is a healthy development in our policy of people oriented governance.

“We have reinvented the ‘can do spirit’ which Ebonyi people are known for and the positive attitudes of hard work, honesty, brotherliness, compassion for those in lowly positions and respect for our social values and good living both in our homes and places of work,” he said.