Old naira notes in trending Benue video condemned by CBN ― EFCC

The Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi office swiftly debunked the report of a video trending on social media where sacks of old naira notes were discovered at Wadata market in the capital city.

The video shows sacks of perceived old naira notes discovered inside a big container around Wadata market on Tuesday.

But an official of the commission who did not want to be mentioned since he was not authorized to speak said that the office got information about sacks of old naira notes and deployed its men to the place but discovered that it was condemned notes from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“It is true we heard information of old naira notes. Then we went to court to obtain a search warrant, on getting there we found those condemned naira notes.

“The owner of the old naira notes said he bought them from the Central Bank of Nigeria, the old notes have been cut into pieces and squeezed, it is not money at all.

“I will send the pictures of the contents in the sacks that were discovered to you to see,” the official told our correspondent over the phone on Tuesday evening.

