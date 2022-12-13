7 qualities that men look for in a woman

Every man looks for a perfect woman even though the exact things they want in a woman vary. But a common theme is to find someone who is willing to ride the rollercoaster of life with them and who will stand by them in all situations. That is why men take time to commit.

Finding ‘the one’ is a crucial decision men make in life. They put in a lot of thought. They are not only looking for a decent woman who can help them, share responsibilities, and support them when they are down, but also a woman who is free-spirited, experimental, ambitious, takes care of her body, and expresses her needs and wants. Many things go into making a man decide which woman they want to settle down with.

According to James Michael on goodmenproject.com, here are some qualities that men look for in a woman with whom they want to spend their life.

1. She is family and friend oriented

Not every person is close to their family and it doesn’t make them a bad person at all. However, every man admires a woman who values both her family as well as his. No one should be judged or punished for coming from an abusive family. However, the quality of making a strong, healthy connection with friends and family is much appreciated by everyone.

2. She is attractive

If a woman is beautiful and can make others smile, she has the grace and charm to get out of most uncomfortable situations. That is way better than being mean. Beauty and attraction are what draw men to women. Everybody loves a charming woman.

3. She is kind-hearted

Men love women who are thoughtful, caring, loving, and kind. A woman who does little things for her man for no other reason other than that she loves him. A woman who makes him smile back whenever she smiles at him. A woman who radiates love and warmth from her heart. That is the kind of woman a man would want to marry.

4. She is ambitious

In addition to supporting a man to achieve his dreams and goals, the woman has her own goals as well. The woman has a clear vision for her future and goes after it with determination. It does not necessarily have to be a job or career, just something she is passionate about. Men are attracted to women who challenge their thoughts.

5. She is consistent

Being consistent is amazing because it lets your significant other know that you are who you say you are. It lets a guy know that you are not putting on a fake persona in the first few months of the relationship, and you won’t suddenly transform once you both get comfortable with each other.

6. She is empathetic and understanding





Being supportive, compassionate, and encouraging toward your significant other plays a huge part in building a successful and happy relationship. Men want women who support them in their endeavors or in their times of need.

7. She is reliable

When someone is building a life with someone else, one of the important parts of the relationship is building trust. The ability to truly trust someone and to rely on the fact that you both will be there for each other through whatever life throws at you is essential.

Reliability is a major factor to look for in a future partner. If a person is responsible in regards to their finances and work, and others can depend on them overall, it is a good indicator that they will be a good life partner.

