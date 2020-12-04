Olamide, Patoranking and DJ Consequence for Zorya launch

The city of Lagos will, next week, welcome Zorya, a quintessential exclusive and luxurious club, said to be a first of its kind in Africa. Situated in the highbrows of Victoria Island and named after the Goddess of light, Zorya opens up a defining experience to the Lagos nightlife scene.

With cutting-edge technology and a holding capacity of over 500 people, the new establishment is a befitting stratum for the international Lagos crowd and nightlife mavericks, as it presents uncharted territory through its no holds barred opulence and rich aesthetics.

From the magnificent lightings, biometric-access, lush seating areas, quality sound systems, centred views of the entertainment stage, ‘actual right to brag’ service all the way down to stocking the finest blends of spirits, the space is designed with no detail spared.

According to the owners, “At Zorya, everyone is VIP! As such, the venue is positioned to be the number one party destination in Africa, a melting pot that attracts business moguls, Oil tycoons, executives and the big players under one roof for possibly the best nights in Lagos that nobody outside its walls will ever know about.

On December 4 and 5, 2020, Zorya will, for the first time, officially open its doors to guests from all walks of life for an enthralling experience. The invite-only launch will feature displays by acrobats, dancers and electrifying music performances from Nigeria’s A-list acts including Olamide and Patoranking alongside the renowned king of turntables- DJ Consequence.

Expect great vibes and unforgettable nights made up of curated roasters of top international DJs, artistes, models, electro-burlesque performances, the best crowds and so much more.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…Patoranking and DJ Consequence Patoranking and DJ Consequence

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…Patoranking and DJ Consequence Patoranking and DJ Consequence

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE