Olamide featured in my song without charging me a dime —Airdew

Ebuka Daniel Udebuani, popularly known as Airdew, is a musician and music producer who has produced two albums. He recently remixed his hit song, ‘Share Update’, with YBNL Boss, Olamide. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about how he got the name Airdew, his journey in the music industry, how he got Olamide to feature in his song, among others.

What inspired you into music? How long have you been into the music industry, and how has been the journey so far?

What inspired me into music is nature. I started music as a little child. I played congas and drums. I used everything in our house for drumming, and my family usually complained about it. I have done music for many years. If I say I’ve been in the game for 10 years, many people won’t believe it. The music industry has been difficult for me because the people around me don’t understand it. Where I come from, they don’t see music as a reputable career. It has been tough for me, to a stage when I recorded ‘Share Update’ and it started making waves, after I had spent all my savings on it, I reached out to people to help me get a collaboration with a particular top rapper from my zone. But he turned me down. I felt so bad, but I continued doing my thing.

Why the name ‘Airdew’? How is this significant to your music career?

I used to bear Eduu. That is the combination of the initials of my name. One day, I was discussing with someone and he asked me to write down my name, and I wrote Eduu. He said it’s not unique. So, he gave me Airdew. He told me that nobody can stop air or dew. From that day, I started bearing Airdew. You can’t stop Air or Dew. Airdew is special and unique, and it shows how special and unique my music is.

You are a singer and a producer. Which one did you start with first? And which one are you better at?





I started with singing and drumming. I used to work with a friend/producer, by name the Kris B, who will always ask me to play a percussion for a song. He told me that I could do more. So, I started making beats to help myself. I suffered in the street back then. Going to a studio each time to make a beat cost me a lot of money. But learning how to produce has helped me to build my production skill which also helps me in composing my own songs.

What is unique about your style of music and songs? And, which innovation and vibe are you bringing into the music business?

My music is unique, and I always try to stand out from the normal sounds and lyrics that people listen to. My sound is different. When you listen to my songs, you will hear something different, from the instrumental to the lyrics. I’m a preacher. I’m making people understand that music is about people’s way of life.

Tell us about your first album and the inspiration behind it. Which songs are in it, and which one do you think is your best?

In 2021, I dropped two EPs, ‘Raw/Rubber’ and ‘Afrobeat Covers’, which have six tracks each. I later released a seven-track album entitled ‘Street Preacher’, which has songs like ‘Shower the Dollar’, ‘Abobi’, ‘Only One Call’, ‘Circle’, ‘Share Update’, ‘Selfish’, and ‘For Money’. I started promoting the album with ‘Share Update’.

How did your fans welcome the album, and how did it do in the market?

My fans are enjoying my sounds and songs. Even without enough promotion, they are streaming them. ‘Share update’ was the only track I tried promoting from my last album. To the glory of God, it’s now a song people can identify me with. Now the wonderful remix of the song just dropped, featuring the biggest rapper of our time. My fans are writing positive comments about my album. The kind of lyrics I gave them in the album got them wondering where I got that kind of messages and lyrics from. They are carried away. They learn and, at the same time, get entertained by my songs.

Why have you decided to have Olamide in it?

The song is about preaching about how people should start helping each other. I featured Olamide on the song because I understand how big he is and, with his verse in the song, introducing me to the market will be much easier. After dropping ‘Share Update’, I spent all my savings promoting it. Fortunately, the song trended on TikTok. I started pushing to get it remixed with a top artist. I told some people to help me reach out to a popular Igbo rapper, who we regard as one of the best today. However, after pleading, he turned me down. I felt so bad. But I still reached out to Nigerians on the social media, (an idea I masterminded and conceptualised with my brother, Nollywood actor Don Charles Mmaduka aka PITAKWA) pleading with them to help me tag my post and songs with top celebrities. I mentioned, with faith that I would love to have Olamide on the remix. That day, after the video trended on the social media, I received a phone call from Muna Martins and he said Olamide ‘Baddo’ wanted to help me with the remix of the song, that he wanted his producer, who is one of the best, to reproduce the song. Before I knew it, he sponsored it and gave me a free verse on the remix. Today, the song is out. What a rapper and a brother that speaks the same language with me couldn’t do for me, Olamide ‘Baddo’ helped do it.

Are you working on a new album?

At this point, I’ve recorded many songs and I’m ready to record more. Currently, we’re focusing on pushing the ones recorded so far out for people to know about them. I’ve worked with many producers and I’ll keep working with them. They are all good in what they do.

There are talks that Yoruba hip-hop/R & B songs are more popular and win international awards than the Igbo ones. What is your take on this?

In the music industry, every good sound goes, depending on how it’s pushed or promoted.

Where do you see yourself and music in five years? And do you think you can win Grammy, BET, and other international music awards in five years?

They say action speaks louder than words. I’m a preacher. I don’t make empty music. My music is deep. So, winning a Grammy and/or a BET is a sure bet. You should hold on and watch it unfold.

What about Nigerian music industry do you not like, and how do you think they can be improved on?

Everything about Nigerian music is improving on a daily basis. However, I wish some artists could understand that music is about passing a message and not just about the instrumentals or the beats. Music in Nigeria is an individual hustle: no government grant or loan, no electricity to work, everything is on the high side. The government should look into this. However, in spite of all these challenges, Nigerian music is taking over the world music market.

How is your music career coping with the economic situation of the country?

I will say that lack of money effects musicians. If our fans don’t have money, they can’t buy tickets for shows or pay artists good money for shows. The situation is not looking good. The promotion of music is very difficult, due to lack of funds

Had it been you were not a musician, what would you have been today? And have you thought of going into Nollywood?

Had it been that I weren’t doing music, I would be doing my painting, professionally. I didn’t plan on going into Nollywood. I don’t think I can do that.

What are the major challenges you face as musician and a producer, and how are you managing them?

In Nigeria, if you’re a musician or a celebrity, people will want you to be spending money like a criminal, not minding how much you’re earning at the moment. As a musician, I don’t like people deciding for me what to do.

Do you have something to say to your fans?

The love you guys showed me has been massive, and I’ll ask for more prayers. I’ll forever appreciate fans. I love you all. I’ll use this opportunity to plead with you to start playing and sharing my song, ‘Share Update’ remix, featuring Olamide, on TikTok. I also want them to thank my destiny-helpers Olamide, Muna Martin, and my own brother Don Charles Mmaduka (Pitakwa) for their love and support.

