Okumagba: Unity schools old students pay tribute

The chairman Board of Trustees (BoT), Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA), Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, and members of the board have said that Albert Egbaroghene Okumagba, the pioneer president-general of the association, who passed away and was laid to rest on Friday, would be greatly missed, describing the deceased as a detribalised nation-builder.

USOSA is a community network of alumni, which comprises graduates of the 104 Federal Government Colleges in Nigeria, known as Unity Schools.

Okumagba, the former Group Managing Director (GMD) of BGL Group, a leading investment and financial services group, died on November 19, 2020, at the age of 56.

Muhammed-Oyebode, who is also the daughter of former Head of State, General Murtala Muhammed, in a signed release, further described Okumagba as a nation builder, recalling that the deceased as the pioneer president general of USOSA worked assiduously to birth and grow the body, spending his time and resources to achieve that.

According to her, the deceased’s passion for education and for the unity of Nigeria knew no bounds, saying it was his “vision to grow what was initially an informal coming together of a few former students of various unity schools, and turn it into the formidable network of leaders that it is today.”

“The Unity Schools- the country as a whole- especially its education sector, will no doubt miss him.

“USOSA owes him a debt of gratitude which can be offset if his legacy is safeguarded,” she declared.

Muhammed-Oyebode further described Okumagba as a de-tribalised nation builder, saying he worked to leave his mark on the country’s landscape “as envisioned by the founding fathers of Nigeria and the Unity schools; whose tenets are to advance the objectives of national unity, national development and nation building through quality and equitable access to education in Nigeria.”

BoT members, including of the Board of trustees, Garba U Tetengi (SAN), Joseph O Tegbe, Partner KPMG; Chuks Anagbogu, Uyi Akpata, partner PWC; Harriet Ateke, Abdulrahman Shuaibu, Ezinwa Okoroafor and Deborah Usman, collectively enjoined all old students “to ensure that they leave the association a little stronger, build their networks a little better, and do their best to strengthen the education sector and serve the Nigerian child so that our country will live up to the very lofty ideals that Albert affirmed.”

