Fake Amotekun uniform makers arrested

In another incident on Saturday, Commandant, Oyo State Security Network Agency (Amotekun corps), Colonel Olayanju Olayinka (rtd) disclosed the arrest of two persons for producing Amotekun uniforms without authorisation.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, Olayanju said the agency acted on a tipoff to arrest a 66-year-old woman sewing the uniform who then led the corps to arrest another 60-year-old man who was doing the printing along the Challenge-Tollgate area of Ibadan.

According to Olayanju, the printer said he was a vigilante and felt there was nothing wrong in producing the uniform for sale willing buyers.

Olayanju said the two persons were arrested for fear that the Amotekun uniforms being produced illegally might get into the hands of persons who may perpetrate acts to blackmail the corps.

He, however, said the agency had to take the arrested persons into its custody because men of the Yemetu police station raised the alarm that the suspects were too frail to be received into its own custody.

