Alleged money laundering: ICPC to arraign KANSIEC chairman, secretary

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has concluded all necessary arrangements to arraign the Chairman of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC), Professor Sani Lawan Malumfashi, and two others in court over an alleged N1 billion money laundering case.

Professor Malumfashi is expected to be arraigned on Monday at the Federal High Court, Abuja, alongside the Secretary of KANSIEC, Mr. Anas Muhammed Mustapha, and Mr. Ado Garba, a Deputy Director in the Accounts Department of the state electoral body.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Commission’s Director of Public Enlightenment and Education/Spokesperson, Demola Bakare, and made available to the press.

According to the Commission, “The trio conspired sometime between November and December 2024 to commit fraud through a large-scale illegal cash transaction, without regard for financial regulations and extant legislation prohibiting corruption and money laundering.”

However, according to the charge filed before the court, the ICPC stated that its investigation revealed that “KANSIEC, under Professor Malumfashi, in November 2024 alone, transferred a total sum of N1,020,000,000.00 (One Billion and Twenty Million Naira) directly from its Unity Bank account to that of SLM Agro Global Farm, which has no contractual relationship with KANSIEC.”

It was further stated that “While the defendants, in their statements to investigators, argued that the transfers made to SLM Agro Global were intended to raise cash needed to pay ad hoc staff who participated in the local government election in the state, they also claimed the firm returned all such transfers to KANSIEC in cash.”

The ICPC, however, refuted this claim, stating:

“Investigation revealed otherwise, as a letter from the defendants addressed to the Manager, Unity Bank, Zoo Road, Kano, detailed a request for the transfer of N59,400,000.00 (Fifty-Nine Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira), accompanied by a cheque of the same amount and a list of 468 Electoral Officers and 42 Assistant Electoral Officers’ bank details for payment through the banking system.”

According to the ICPC, the bank honoured this request, and all the listed beneficiaries received their payments.

“Their claim that the banking system or transfers would have been too slow to accommodate their requests for paying ad hoc staff was found to be a mere conjecture—a smokescreen to conceal corruption and a flimsy excuse to justify the offence of money laundering,” the Commission added.

The ICPC further stated that its investigation revealed discrepancies in the budget submitted for the 2024 election. Although the budget document (wrongly titled “Operation Budget 2025 Elections”) allocated N20,000,000.00 (Twenty Million Naira) for a team to conduct screening/verification of candidates across 484 wards and 44 local government areas in Kano State, all the candidates were, in fact, screened and verified at the Commission’s office in Kano.

“The team did not travel out of Kano, and the candidates came to the KANSIEC office at their own expense. Yet, the third defendant, in his statement to ICPC investigators, claimed that the entire N20 million was disbursed in cash to KANSIEC members who made up the screening/verification team.”

The trio is expected to take their pleas on Monday, July 21, 2025.

