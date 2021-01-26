Okowa seeks lawmakers’ approval to establish three universities

Everything being equal, Delta State is to have additional three public universities to complement the existing one in Abraka.

This followed the bill sent to the State House of Assembly by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, on Tuesday, seeking the approval of the lawmakers to upgrade three higher institutions in the state to universities.

They include College of Education Agbor, to be upgraded to Delta State University of Education, Agbor; Delta State University, Anwai Campus, to Delta State University of Science and Agriculture, Anwai and Delta State Polytechnic Ozoro, to Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro.

The three bills were read at the resumed plenary of the house by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sherrif Oborevwori.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the letter said the proposed laws are to upgrade three existing higher Institutions in the state to a statue of Universities.

According to him, the move was as a result of the continuous increase in the number of Deltans, jostling for space into the few existing universities due to an increase in the number of admission seekers.

He further stated that the decision was also to meet up with the federal government decision to upgrade educational and technical education in the country by having degree-awarding institutions in these areas.

First reading of the bills has been slated for today, January 28, 2021.

