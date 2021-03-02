Okowa harps on sustained provision of infrastructure for Deltans

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has reinstated his administration’s determination in the provision of infrastructure for the people of the state.

Okowa emphasised this, on Tuesday, during the inauguration of the Ighogbadu Secondary School in the Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Warri South Local Government Area of the state.

The governor said that the 13 classroom block with other learning facilities would help the children in their studies.

“No amount of money invested in infrastructure is too much for our people.

“We are going to remain focus through the next two years of my administration. We will not allow politics to distract us from our work.

“Our goal is to continue to do the best for our people and also lay a solid foundation for the next administration to build upon,” Okowa said.

The governor also assured that more classrooms would be built and urged the Commission for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Patrick Ukah to liaise with the Okere-Urhobo community.

“This Commissioner for Education should liaise with the community to find a space to construct extra classrooms.

“We are prepared to increase the number of classrooms to enable our children to have a befitting place to learn.

“It is our duty to continue to provide the enabling environment for our people to study,” he said.

While thanking the community for enabling peace, Okowa said that his administration would continue to partner with the communities to enable him to deliver on his campaign promises.

Also speaking, Gov Douye Diri of Bayelsa who cut the tape, thanked governor Okowa for his infrastructure drive in the state.

“There is a saying that if you do not want to build schools, be prepared to build prisons. Delta rather than building prisons has chosen to build schools,” Diri said.

In his remark, Ukah said that the idea of building the school was conceived at a town hall meeting with the people in 2018.

Also, Dr Michael Tidi, immediate past Chairman of Warri South Local Government, assured that the project would be maintained.

The Orosuen of Okere-Urhobo Kingdom, Emmanuel Okumagba appealed for the engagement of more teachers into the school.

Okowa had earlier, on Tuesday, inaugurated a 4.5km Ubeji dual access road and an access road from the NPA to the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company (WRPC).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Okowa harps on sustained provision of infrastructure for Deltans

ANALYSIS: One Year After Index Case, Nigeria Yet To Meet COVID-19 Testing Target

One year after Nigeria recorded its first COVID-19 index case, the country has not been able to meet its testing target.

On February 27, 2020, Nigeria’s first index case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lagos. This was the first reported case in Sub-Saharan Africa. An Italian, who had just returned from Milan, Italy on the 25th of February 2020, was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba, Lagos…Okowa harps on sustained provision of infrastructure for Deltans