Okene explosion: We earlier had intelligence report – Kogi Govt

The Kogi Government has said that they earlier had intelligence report on Okene bomb explosion which “explains why we had enough deployment of security personnel across the state to be able to frustrate their efforts”.

Tribune Online reported that a car exploded and killed persons inside it and also affected the back gate of the Palace of Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

The explosion, which occured around 9.00 a.m. close to the old palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, left four persons dead and two others injured.

Commodore Jerry Omodara (rtd), the Security Adviser to Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, made the statement in a telephone interview.

He described Thursday’s Okene bomb explosion as the handiwork of enemies of progress.

“Unfortunately, in spite of that they, the enemies of progress, still tried to distract President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Kogi by setting that explosion.

“All the same, the deployment and tight security around didn’t allow them to achieve their aim.

“This Government can authoritatively say that the cause of the blast was solely the act of misguided politicians and people who don’t want anything good for their state.

“We are aware of some disgruntled politicians celebrating the sad incident that happened in Okene, where some innocent people lost their lives.

“As a government we believe that issues of security must concern everyone, and until we all put our hands on deck, it will affect us in one way or the other.





“The people who died are some persons’ children, brothers or relations, so it must concern all of us.

“But for some politicians to celebrate the blast, is very unfortunate and not the kind of politics that can move us forward in this state and the nation as a whole,” he said.

According to him, the enemies of the state will continue to fail in their antics to “ensure that this government doesn’t succeed in moving Kogi forward”.

“Let it be a sound of warning to the disgruntled politicians that Kogi will continue to be on top in area of security in this country as far as Bello’s administration is concerned.

“Governor Bello’s interest is to have peace in Kogi and nothing can distract him from that. We are suspecting the man that perished in the car as the one who brought the bomb or explosive to disrupt the programme for today.

“Already samples have been taken both human and vehicle parts, and the police and other security agencies investigating the incident will determine what exactly happened.