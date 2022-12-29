Explosion leaves 3 dead as Kogi anticipates Buhari’s visit

As the people of Kogi State are expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the state on Thursday, there was an explosion in Okene killing three persons on the spot.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the incident happened at about 9 am on Thursday close to the palace of Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Dr Ado Ibrahim.

According to an eyewitness account, a car exploded and killed persons inside it and also affected the back gate of the Palace of Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

It was further gathered that the explosion also exploded two motorcycles.

President Buhari was expected to be in Okene today to Commission the Reference Hospital built by the Governor Yahaya Bello and other projects in the state.

According to the artillery of the President, he was expected to hold a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Okene before coming to Lokoja to commission other projects.

Meanwhile, the fully armed security men have taken over the entire road where the incident happened. They have prevented movement of vehicles and people from going close to the area.

However all efforts to confirm the report from the Kogi State Police Command Public relationship officer, William Ayah proved abortive as he was not picking calls.

Details later…