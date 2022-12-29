Explosion leaves 3 dead as Kogi anticipates Buhari’s visit

Latest NewsMetroTop News
By Yekini Jimoh - Lokoja

As the people of Kogi State are expecting President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in the state on Thursday, there was an explosion in Okene killing three persons on the spot.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the incident happened at about 9 am on Thursday close to the palace of Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Dr Ado Ibrahim.

According to an eyewitness account, a car exploded and killed persons inside it and also affected the back gate of the Palace of Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

It was further gathered that the explosion also exploded two motorcycles.

President Buhari was expected to be in Okene today to Commission the Reference Hospital built by the Governor Yahaya Bello and other projects in the state.

According to the artillery of the President, he was expected to hold a town hall meeting with stakeholders in Okene before coming to Lokoja to commission other projects.

Meanwhile, the fully armed security men have taken over the entire road where the incident happened. They have prevented movement of vehicles and people from going close to the area.

However all efforts to confirm the report from the Kogi State Police Command Public relationship officer, William Ayah proved abortive as he was not picking calls.

Details later…

You might also like
Latest News

Kogi declares war against quacks in health sector, sets up mobile court

Latest News

Gov Bello launches distribution of 11,000 free textbooks to students in Kogi

Latest News

Gov Bello not jeopardizing the future of the state for political consideration ―…

Latest News

Auto crash claims 5 lives, injures 3 in Kogi ― FRSC

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More