Zamfara govt approves recruitment of 2,000 anti-thuggery personnel

Zamfara State Government approved the recruitment of 2,000 persons into the state anti-thuggery outfit.

Mr. Bello Bakyasuwa, Chairman of the State Anti-thuggery Standing Committee, disclosed this on Thursday.

The committee was established by the Governor, Bello Matawalle, under Executive Order 2 to fight thuggery, drug abuse, and related crimes in the state.

6,700 candidates’ applications received comprising males and females seeking the job, and recruitment is going on.

“This is part of the state government’s commitment to expanding the activities of fighting against thuggery, drug abuse, and other related crimes across the 14 local government areas of the state”.

“Immediately after the recruitment, we are going to deploy the newly-recruited personnel to their respective LGAs,” Bakyasuwa said

The chairman reiterated the committee’s zeal to get rid of thuggery, drug abuse, and other related crimes.

He further went on to caution political parties against sponsoring youths into thuggery, drug abuse, and other related crimes in the state.

According to him, the committee would not allow anyone to cause unrest in the state in the name of politics.

“As I always say, the committee was established by the state government, not for political reasons but to enhance the security situation and ensure the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

“We are not meant for political reasons or witch-hunting; we are mandated to complement the efforts of the government and security agencies in tackling the security challenges facing the state,” Bakyasuwa added.