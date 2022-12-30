Zamfara govt approves recruitment of 2,000 anti-thuggery personnel

Latest News
By Rachael Omidiji
Mattawale promises massive, 4 ex-govs, Political activities Zamfara media,Fight temptation, Zamfara govt distributes tricycle , Zamfara gov bans motorcycle operation, orders security personnel to shoot defaulters, Zamfara APC Matawalle gun ,Matawalle defection PDP appeal,Matawalle creates two additional emirates, Banditry created IDPs , There are 50 cases, PDP will be held, Issue of factional leadership, Matawalle remains APC leader, confidence on Governor Matawalle, Banditry will not end soon, Revalidate your registration, emergence of consensus candidates, Pray for enduring peace, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has felicitated with the Muslim Umma in the state on the occasion of this year's Maulud which marks the birthday of the Noble Prophet, Military arrests 2,000 bandits' informants in Zamfara ― Commissioner, Zamfara, Zamfara insecurity: Matawalle constitutes 36-man relief committee
Matawalle, Zamfara Governor

Zamfara State Government approved the recruitment of 2,000 persons into the state anti-thuggery outfit.

Mr. Bello Bakyasuwa, Chairman of the State Anti-thuggery Standing Committee, disclosed this on Thursday.

The committee was established by the Governor, Bello Matawalle, under Executive Order 2 to fight thuggery, drug abuse, and related crimes in the state.

6,700 candidates’ applications received comprising males and females seeking the job, and recruitment is going on.

“This is part of the state government’s commitment to expanding the activities of fighting against thuggery, drug abuse, and other related crimes across the 14 local government areas of the state”.
“Immediately after the recruitment, we are going to deploy the newly-recruited personnel to their respective LGAs,” Bakyasuwa said

The chairman reiterated the committee’s zeal to get rid of thuggery, drug abuse, and other related crimes.
He further went on to caution political parties against sponsoring youths into thuggery, drug abuse, and other related crimes in the state.

According to him, the committee would not allow anyone to cause unrest in the state in the name of politics.

“As I always say, the committee was established by the state government, not for political reasons but to enhance the security situation and ensure the protection of lives and properties of the citizens.
“We are not meant for political reasons or witch-hunting; we are mandated to complement the efforts of the government and security agencies in tackling the security challenges facing the state,” Bakyasuwa added.

You might also like
Business News

No more international transactions on Naira cards ― Banks

Latest News

Lagos announces CCECC-CRCCIG CONSORTIUM as preferred bidder for 4th Mainland Bridge

Latest News

Litigation, governor’s stance delay announcement of next Alaafin, Soun

Latest News

Defend yourselves from attacks, Bauchi gov tells villagers

Comments
Subscribe to e-Paper
E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune
Frontpage Today

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More