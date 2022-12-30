Northern elders mourn Ndigbo leader, Obiozor

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has described the late President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ambassador George Obiozor as a great Nigerian whose life captured the truism that most Nigerians can serve the nation and their cultural identities with distinction and honour.

NEF in a statement signed by its Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed said it is saddened by the demise of Ambassador Obiozor.

“He had given Nigeria his best, and had died on his feet in the search for solutions to its multiple contemporary challenges.

“It is even sadder that Ambassador Obiozor died when he was leading his organization towards a historic rapprochement with the rest of Nigeria.

“It will be difficult to fill the shoes left be Ambassador Obiozor, but Northern Elders Forum prays that the organization will find a leader who will continue with his inspirational leadership.

“The Forum extends its condolences to his family, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Nigerian over this great loss”, the statement reads.