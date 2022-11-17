 Oke-Ogun monarchs, political leaders pledge support for Adelabu

Ahead 2023 general elections, some traditional rulers and political leaders in the Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo, on Wednesday, promised to support the ambition of the standard-bearer of the Accord Party in the state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, to emerge victorious in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Also, a former local government chairman, in Saki East Local Government, Engineer Dele Adesina, popularly known as ABA, and thousands of his supporters dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Accord Party.

Announcing his defection during a visit by Adelabu, the Director-General of his party campaign council, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke, other party chieftains and members at his Ago Amodu’s residence, Adesina stated: “We have made up our mind to dump the PDP and team up with Adelabu to become the next Oyo State governor next year.”

The campaign trail also paid homage to the Alamodu of Ago Amodu, Oba Johnson Akinloye Olaoye to canvass for his support during the forthcoming elections.

Earlier on Wednesday, the campaign team visited the Onibaasi of Baasi in Atisbo Local Government, Oba Azeez Babatunde, who gave his royal blessing and also promised his support and that of his subjects for the Accord governorship candidate.

Speaking during the visit, Onibaasi assured the campaign council of their unflinching support, just as he tasked the electorate in Ibadan and other parts of Oyo State to cast their votes for Adelabu, who he claimed have most of his investments domiciled in Ibadan and across other towns in the state.

Speaking at the rally, the DG Accord Campaign Council, Chie Adegoke expressed optimism that Accord would emerge victorious in the 2023 election.

He maintained that if Accord gets into power, the party would ensure local government autonomy so that socioeconomic development can take root at the grassroots level.

Adegoke further contended effective road network would be provided for Oke-Ogun axis, with a view to ease the transportation of agricultural inputs from Oke-Ogun to various towns and cities across the state and other parts of Nigeria.

Welcoming the former Saki East council boss, local chairman, Engr Dele Adesina, and many of his supporters, Accord Party flag bearer in Oyo State, Adelabu, who is also former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adelabu said, if elected as the next governor of the state, he would provide essential amenities for people of Oke Ogun and the state at large such as low-cost housing, revolving loans for farmers, market men and women, health facilities and free education.