Board urges LG desk officers to sensitize Niger residents on Christian pilgrimage

The Executive Secretary, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, has urged the Desk Officers for Christian Pilgrimage in 25 Local Government Areas of Niger state to ensure that residents of their respective LGAs were sensitized on the importance of Christian pilgrimage.

Addressing them during a meeting held at the head office of the board in Minna on Wednesday, Alhaji Makun Lapai cautioned them against doing any form of cash transaction with intending pilgrims.

He said the purpose of the interface was to formally inform the local government desk officers of resumption of pilgrimage to Israel after two years of cancellation due to covid-19 pandemic.

Also speaking at the occasion, the state Director, Department of Christian Pilgrimage, Mrs. Joan Pada, said the meeting was called to intimate and discuss how to generate more pilgrims from the rural dwellers, especially self-sponsors.

Mrs. Pada said every desk officer must ensure that those who intended to travel with the intention of absconding from the Holy Land, were not allowed and cautioned them against receiving gifts from anyone.

She said it was the responsibility of desk officers to convince their local government Chairmen, Churches, and well-to-do individuals, to sponsor pilgrims to Israel.

The director explained that without a reasonable number of Christian Pilgrims from a particular local government, the desk officer might not be able to travel with others.

She stated further that the board will embark on sensitization visits to various local government areas, to meet with council chairmen, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and other faithful, from Monday 21st of November, 2022.

She, however, expressed concern about the security challenges in some local government areas, which she said will affect the number of intending Christian pilgrims.

Mrs. Pada noted that most of the locals from the affected communities have no access to their farmlands, where they could cultivate and get money for the exercise.