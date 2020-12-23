Oke bags honorary doctorate at Joseph Ayo Babalola University 

The member representing Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Busayo Oluwole Oke, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree (Public Administration) by Joseph Ayo Babalola University (JABU) Ikeji, Arakeji, Osun State.

The Board of Trustees, Governing Council and the Senate of the University cited among others, his outstanding integrity, godfearing nature and impeccable character and administrative expertise as some of the reasons the Honorary Doctorate Degree was conferred on him.

In a letter by its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kola Sonaike, the institution said, “Your sterling record in the pursuit of good leadership, outstanding integrity and your godfearing nature are part of the reasons for our choice.

“Coupled with these are your impeccable character and administrative expertise which have carved out a niche for you in the annals of the nation, in particular, and the world in general. No doubt, you are a great role model for this generation, a political colossus and an outstanding philanthropist.”

Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State, is a faith-based university established in 2006 by Christ Apostolic Church (Worldwide).

