Delta govt approves construction of 13 roads, flyover

An end to the traffic gridlock at Koka by the Asaba-Benin expressway /Ibusa road junction in Asaba, Delta State, is now in sight as the state government approved a flyover for the area at a cost of N6.2billion.

This is coming as the state government also approved the construction of 13 roads across the state.

Briefing newsmen after the state executive council meeting in Asaba, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed the projects would impact positively on the lives of Deltans.

Throwing more light on the projects, the state commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, listed the approved roads to include rehabilitation of 11.85km Odimodi- Ogulaha road in Burutu at a cost of N2.1billion, construction of rigid concrete pavement of 2.025km Stadium Road, Ugborodo in Warri South-West Local Government Area at a cost of N1.2 billion and Construction of 6.7km access road to Ekuku Bridge in Otefe-Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area at a cost of N1.01 billion.

Others include widening and rehabilitation of 12.6km Jeddo- Ughoton road with a spur to Egbokodo in Okpe Local Government Area at a cost of N1.8 billion, construction of 5.2km Alizomor, Alizor, Omumu Road in Ika South Local Government Area at a cost of N1.4 billion, construction of 11.6km Owa-Alero /Umunede road in Ika North East Local Government Area at a cost of N3.2 billion.

The construction of 10.6km Boji-Boji Owa- Otolokpo road in Ika North East Local Government Area at a cost of N3.1 billion, Isheagwu -Ewulu Road in Aniocha South Local Government Area 9.1km N2.5 billion, Construction of 500meters bridge with five stands across Orere River with access roads of 4.3km in Orere Town in Ughelli South Local Government Area at a cost of N9.8 billion reconstruction of 24km Ellu- Ovrode-Ofagbe, Orie-Irri, Okpe-Isoko, Uro-Irri and Ada-Irri road in Isoko North and Isoko South Local Government Areas N4.3billion were also approved.

The construction of 4.1km Akwukwu-Igbo- Ugbolu Road Phase 2 at a cost of N2.8 billion; flood control measures along Madonna College Road in Asaba Oshimili South Local Government Area atN1.8 billion and rehabilitation of Eku Agbor road, Section 1 Agbor to Umutu 41.2km at a cost of N424.4m whole section 2 from Umutu to Eku 35.2km will cost N382.8 million were equally approved.

