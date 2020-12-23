Gunmen abduct businessman, burn down police van in Kano

Pandemonium broke out in an early hour of Wednesday at 1 a.m, when unknown gunmen kidnapped a businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Kalos, in Minjibir town, about 50 kilometres from the ancient city of Kano State.

This was just as the gunmen, attacked the policemen and burnt down their patrol van.

The abducted businessman is well known in the town as merchant of building materials and foodstuffs,” a source who preferred anonymity said.

However, a reliable source disclosed that the gunmen stormed the town around 1 a.m, shooting sporadically around Masaka area of the town before abducting the businessman, Abdullahi Kalos.

According to the eyewitness, “I first heard a gunshot around 1:30 am, then the gunshots continued. Through my window, I then saw policemen returning the fire.”

It was however added that the “gunmen stationed their men at all the junctions in the town. I suspected they have superior firepower as the police later backed down.

He added, “Around 4:20 am, they attacked policemen laying ambush on them near Amsharu Primary School. In the police van, there was the DPO himself alongside his team.

He said, “When the police retreated, the gunmen set fire on their patrol vehicle and left the town without further challenge.”

Another eyewitness, however, disclosed that the gunmen came in a Hilux van, three Volkswagen Sharon vehicles and many motorcycles.

The source hinted that the kidnappers numbering over 30 overpowered the policemen, that which led to them fleeing and abandoning their vehicle.

But it was saddening that the reinforcement from police in Kano did not come in good time as the gunmen made away with the man,” the source said.

Our source, however, stated that “They left their vehicles at Plantation area, and moved on foot,” said the witness.

As of the time of filing this report, all attempts made to get the reaction of Kano Command Police Spokesman Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa proved abortive.

