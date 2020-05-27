Oil-crisis: IPMAN commends FG over stable supply, distribution of PMS

Chairman of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Kano State branch, Alhaji Bashir Danmallam, has lauded the Federal Government for its steadfastness in ensuring that the oil industry remained robust.

Speaking with newsmen in Kano, on Wednesday, the chairman observed that despite the near-collapse of oil prices occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, the oil industry in Nigeria did not suffer many setbacks.

He reiterated that the Federal government took swift measures and ensured constant and uninterrupted supply and distribution of petroleum products across the country.

He further commended the Federal authorities for its tireless effort in ensuring interfacing with various state governments, which also guaranteed seamless and hitch-free movement of petroleum products to service stations nationwide.

The IPMAN chairman also commended the Federal Government for its humanitarian efforts in lending a helping hand by providing equipment in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Danmalam assured the government of his association’s commitment to supporting moves aimed at sustaining the uninterrupted supply of petroleum products across the country.

The chairman further urged other stakeholders to follow suit so as to ensure adequate supply and distribution of the commodity in the country.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Pantami Used Armed Officers To Evict Our Staff, Abike Dabiri Alleges

The chairman, Nigerians in the Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has alleged that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami used armed security men to eject NIDCOM from the offices which they occupied in the NCC building located at Mbora District… Read full story

Naira Set To Rally As CBN, ABCON Finalise BDCs’ Resumption Of Forex Sale

The naira is facing its greatest risk from the COVID-19 pandemic as currency speculators continue to make spurious demand for dollar with the hope of making good returns from the rising gaps between… Read full story

MONDAY LINE: Buhari’s Fifth May 29

MUHAMMADU Buhari’s first coming was from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985. It was a period of famine and pestilence; of queues for coins and corn and of lean liberty. His second coming will be five years old on Friday. Can he sit back and use his tongue to count his teeth? What has changed between his past… Read full story