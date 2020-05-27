Covid-19: Foundation supports Jigawa with three ambulances to fight pandemic

THE BUA group of companies yesterday donated three ambulances to the Jigawa state government in supports to the state to fighting covid-19 pandemic in the state.

The chairman of the group of companies, Alhaji Abdulsamad Isyaka Rabi’u who presented the keys of the ambulances to the Jigawa state governor at government house Dutse said, “the donation is under the BUA Foundation and is given to so many states in the country”.

The chairman who was represented by the general manager of BUA rice, Alhaji Abdulahi Aminu maintained that apart from the ambulances, the foundation also donated food items and cash to the tune of over N7 billion across the country.

He noted that the assistant is parts of the group of companies and the chairman’s sympathy to those affected by the pandemic, adding that “the gesture is the company’s little way of showing concern to those that have either lost their lives or affected by the virus and to support the state in making sure that the situation is put under control”.

In his response shortly after receiving the donation, governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar expressed the state government and people of the state’s appreciation to the BUA foundation for the tireless support it has been rendering to both Federal and stars governments in the fight against coronavirus.

According to Badaru, ” the state molecular laboratory is already on test-run since three days and will ensure that the state will record massive testing which will put us several steps ahead of the virus and may be ahead of our peers in flattening the epidemic curve in the country”.

The governor however observed that, “anecdotal evidence suggests that the state has not reached the stage of community transmission vindicating our strategies including lockdowns” suggesting that, “suspending lockdown as a strategy could be suspended if all and sundry follow the laid down social distancing orders, wearing of masks in public places”.