Directors of Paz Oil Nigeria Limited, Ibrahim Shehu Tenimu and Jemima Monosoko Shehu have slammed a N10 billion fundamental human rights enforcement suit against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Kwara Police Commissioner and three others over alleged violation of their fundamental rights without following due process of the law.

Cited as respondents in the suit numbered, FHC/ABJ/CS/1278/2023, are the IGP, Nigeria Police Force, Kwara State Police Commissioner, Superintendent Sadiq Sule, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf and his company Kam Steel Integrated Company Limited.

In the suit filed on their behalf by their counsel, Akintoye Balogun before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the applicants alleged that the 5th Respondent in the suit, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf and his Company, has allegedly been using the powers of the Police, particularly the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of Kwara State Command to intimidate, harass, witch hunt and oppress the directors of Paz Oil Nigeria Limited as well as their family members.

The Directors are seeking amongst other prayers a declaration that the serial acts of intimidation, incessant invitations and persistent threats by the 1st to 4th Respondents (the Police) to invite, witch-hunt, arrest, detain, embarrass and humiliate the Applicants herein, on the alleged prompting and instigation of the 5th Respondent (Dr. Kamoru Yusuf), amount to a violation of their fundamental rights as enshrined in sections 35, 37, 39, and 41 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as altered, and Articles 5, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12 & 14 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights Ratification and Enforcement) Act, Cap A9, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The Applicants also want a perpetual injunction restraining the Respondents from the continuous invitations, witch-hunting, arrest and attempts to arrest, detention, embarrassment and humiliation of the Applicants herein.

At the time of filing this report, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

