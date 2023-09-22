A 60-year-old farmer, Mr Kayode Ajayi, kidnapped by suspected kidnappers last Monday on his way to his farm, located at Laluba village in Asa local government area of Kwara state, regained freedom after four days in captivity.

According to relations of the kidnap victim, Ajayi was released after paying N2 million ransom out of N7 million earlier demanded by his abductors.

It was also gathered that Ajayi is recuperating in a private hospital in Ilorin, the state capital, following the trauma he went through at the hands of his abductors.

It is recalled that Ajayi and his daughter were kidnapped while returning from their farm last Monday.

It was gathered that the abductors later released the daughter, while the father was taken to an unknown destination by his abductors.

Since the incident happened, members of the anti-kidnapping unit of the state police command have been deployed to the Laluba village and other surrounding areas to rescue the victim, but to no avail.





