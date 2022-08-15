OHSOSA resuscitates annual prize giving day

Oke-Ado High School, under the aegis of Oke-Ado High School Old Students Association (OHSOSA), Ibadan has resuscitated annual prize giving day of its alma mater.

Speaking during the 2022 prize giving day of the secondary school established in 1980, national president of the association, Chief Adesina Olatunji-Aresa, said that the aim was to resuscitate the culture of recognising and rewarding merits among deserving students.

Olatunji-Aresa, who commended the school management for seeing to good academic results among the students, urged them not to relent in their efforts at churning out successful students as raw materials for university education.

Also speaking, chairperson, Students Support and Mentoring Committee of the association, Mrs. Dasola Fatoki, said that to ‘whom much is given much is expected’, advising that the students should reciprocate the gesture by coming out with good academic achievements and be of good morals.

