Youth week: Young Nigerians impacting local communities honoured

A non-government organisation (NGO), Bluvard Education Initiative, has spotlighted seven young Nigerians who are making a mark in their respective communities as part of activities marking the International Youth Week.

According to the Executive Director of the organisation, Esther Edward, the seven young Nigerians who are captured under the NGO’s Rural Heroes project impacted their communities despite their age and unsupportive environment.

Edward said: “We launched Rural Heroes because the news today is saturated with negative news about young Nigerians. As an organisation, one of our priorities remains to change the global narrative by identifying young people who have defied all limitations to impact the lives of others.”

She listed the youth to include 25-year-old lawyer and barber, Kawthar Monisola, who pioneered the Project Secure PVC: a grassroots permanent voter card (PVC) sensitisation project that got 2,500 people across five states in South-West registered for their PVC.

Also listed are the trio of 17-year-old Balikis Oyinkansola Sanni, 17-year-old Esther Remilekun Odekunle and 19-year-old Isaac Joseph who are transforming education in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos through the creation of a bamboo learning hub for other students in their communities to access free digital skills training and 21st Century skills. They named this project “The community Tech LAB.”

Ogunje Temiloluwa, 20 dubbed the next Einstein of Africa published a 39-page simplified physics handout which he distributed for free to young people struggling to understand Physics in school.

Oluwanifemi Temenu, 17, a self-taught programmer who devotes his time to teaching others programming. From training 30 students on Red Cross, Temenu has also imparted knowledge of computer science into 40 students, teaching them practical subjects like Microsoft Office, parts of the computer and the maintenance of the computer.

Also, Joy Rufus who started up a private lesson for children between the ages of three and five years (Nursery 3) at Udi community, teaching them how to read, write and also how to spell and pronounce words, which many of them could not do before the lessons. but can now by virtue of the lesson.

She also organises a free children club where she instills academic and moral lessons in them. She has done this respectively in different communities like Udi in Udi Local Government Area, Ugwuaji in Enugu South Local Government Area and Umuhuaba in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State.

Speaking, the communications manager, Odus Feyisayo said that all heroes would be provided with educational support in selected areas and “will also be paired with mentors who are senior professionals in their aspiring fields so they can continue to build on what they have started. They also will be awarded a certificate of recognition.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE