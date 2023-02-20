Alphonsus Agborh – Asaba

Ohaneze Ndigbo Women Worldwide on Monday threw their weight behind the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa even as they called for a desirable quota for women in the executive cabinet if elected.

President of the group, Mrs Rita Daniels who announced the endorsement at a ceremony in Asaba expressed confidence that the ticket of Atiku/Okowa is a worthy combination that would do better than what Nigerians are presently getting.

Leading other Ndigbo women, Mrs Daniels, notable actor and politician, took a swipe at the landmark achievements of the presidential vice presidential candidate in the state and urged him to replicate the same at the national level.

“Your array of women empowerment initiative shows our engagement with you is morally valid. We are assured that if you have the opportunity to serve as Vice President, you will represent the interest of women,” she said.

Responding, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa maintained that the South-East would be given its pride of place when the PDP is elected at the federal level.

According to Okowa, “There are a lot of work to be done in Nigeria, it is not the country we all dreamt about.

“In recent times, it has been pain all through, when a man can no longer afford food the pain is rested on the mother, when a child cannot go to school due to strike,the pain rests with the mother. We believe that help is on the way because we are coming to work hard.”

He expressed hope towards the possibility of a united Nigeria, saying that Nigeria can be united if we are sincere with governance and that is what Atiku and I will bring.

“If the South East is given its place, Nigerian would be much better. When political officers sit down you will never see an Igbo man there, this will no longer be the same.

“There will be inclusive government to recognize every zone in the country, we plan to run a government that will not oppress any zone and tribe,” he said.

