Sunday Ejike

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed Arch. Austin Asema Achado is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Gwer-East/Gwer-West Federal constituency of Benue state in the forthcoming general elections.

A seven-member panel of Justices of the apex court led by Justices Emmanuel Agim in a unanimous judgment dismissed an appeal brought before it by Engr. David Nongo against the judgment of the Court of Appeal that upheld the decision of the Federal High Court, Abuja delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu on the 31st October 2022, which declared Achado as the validly elected candidate for the election.

The appellant, in the suit, marked: SC/CV/74/2023 has asked the Supreme Court to nullify the judgment of the lower courts which declared Achado as the authentic candidate of APC for the Gwer-East/Gwer-West federal constituency in the coming election.

However, the Supreme Court in its judgment on Monday dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit and instead, awarded a cost of N5 million to be paid to the respondents by the appellant.

The respondents in the suit are, Arch Austin Achado, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the All Progressive Congress (APC).

