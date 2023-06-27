Today, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body welcomed officials from the British High Commission in Nigeria, led by High Commissioner Dr Richard Montgomery.

Dr Montgomery expressed his gratitude for being in Enugu and stated that his mission was to listen and learn from everyone in order to foster greater friendship and development. He thanked Ohanaeze for hosting his team during their courtesy visit.

In response, the President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, thanked and welcomed the British team, offering them kola nuts. After the kola nut ceremony, Chief Iwuanyanwu highlighted the profound relationship between the Igbo people and the United Kingdom.

He mentioned that this relationship spanned religious impartation, education, industrial development, governance, and improved living conditions. He traced the historical ties to pre- and post-independence Nigeria, where the benefits of the relationship placed the Igbo people in positions of leadership and excellence, which created envy among other indigenous tribes.

Chief Iwuanyanwu clarified that the belief that the first military coup was an Igbo affair was erroneous, as the Igbo people had little or nothing against the government that favoured them. He noted that it was an Igbo, General JTU Aguiyi Ironside, who repressed the coup as the National military commander who took over from the British.

The demand for restoration by the Igbo, as brokered by the then Ghanaian leader, was rejected by Nigerian leaders, leading to a 30-month civil strife that continues to resonate today.

He further explained that despite the loss of everything during the war, the Igbo people have continued to contribute to Nigeria. However, the lack of restructuring has fueled separatist sentiments among the younger generation. Chief Iwuanyanwu urged the UK to consider partnering with the Igbo people in areas of industrialization, agriculture, and education, highlighting the abundance of human resources in the Southeast that are crucial for the development of both countries.

Adding to the discussion, former President General Chief Nnia Nwodo urged the envoy to work towards restoring the visa centre and aiding the development of the Southeast region, particularly in terms of industrialization. Archbishop E. O Chukwuma also made a contribution, urging the envoy to review the jail term of Senator Ike Ekweremadu and support the release of Nnamdi Kanu, for which Ohanaeze had already pleaded.

In response, the envoy stated that he had heard the suggestions and made no promises but expressed his willingness to work with the Ohanaeze Business Council once it becomes operational. The delegation was later adorned with traditional Igbo attire.

