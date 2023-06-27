A group known as the Coalition of Concerned AMAC Citizens has expressed concerns over the proposed harmonized revenue collection in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

They voiced their dissatisfaction during a peaceful protest held at the Area 10 Secretariat of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) in Abuja on Monday.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, including “AMAC is not for sale,” “FCTA do not usurp AMAC,” and “FCTA obey court judgments,” among others.

Mr Adamu Damihi, the leader of the group, emphasized the importance of area councils generating and collecting revenue independently to fund their operations. He argued that it was unconstitutional for the FCT Inland Revenue Services to take over revenue collection on behalf of the area councils, as it goes against the practice in other states.

“We are here to express our grievances regarding what we heard in the media, that the FCTA had consulted the FCT Inland Revenue Services to take over the collection of all the revenue expected to be collected by the area councils.

“That is wrong and it should not be. This is a constitutional matter; it should not be the decision of one person. We have it in the constitution that area councils are expected to collect revenue, and there have been several court judgments on this issue.

“On the issue of area council chairmen signing an agreement, I do not want to believe that because the executive arm cannot enter an agreement without the legislature.

“And we have legislators in AMAC and the Executive Council Members, so if the chairmen signed, they did it on their own. But here in AMAC, we say no because due process was not followed,” he stated.

Mr Matthew Danjuma, the Speaker of the AMAC Legislative Chamber, received the protesters and called for calm while assuring them of their commitment to addressing the issue.

“We acknowledge your right to protest, and we appreciate you for coming here to express your displeasure.

“As the speaker of AMAC, we will do everything within the bounds of the law. We will meet with the Chairman of AMAC and the Permanent Secretary of FCTA to discuss with them and provide feedback to you,” he said.





It was reported that on June 21, the Permanent Secretary of FCT Administration, Mr Olusade Adesola, announced a new harmonization and standardization procedure for revenue collection in the FCT.

He explained that after several stakeholders’ meetings and a retreat held in Akure in May 2023, stakeholders agreed to eliminate double taxation and gangsterism in revenue collection in the nation’s capital.

The retreat was attended by key stakeholders from the FCTA, FCT Area Councils, FCT Internal Revenue Services, among others.

