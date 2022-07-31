Ohanaeze remains united, indivisible in Southwest, says regional president

The umbrella body of Igbo nationalities in Nigeria under the aegis of Ohaneze Ndigbo has reaffirmed the unity and love among the Igbo ethnic stock, particularly in the Southwest region.

Speaking at its South West zonal meeting in Ibadan on Saturday, the body noted that contrary to speculations in some quarters suggesting disunity among the Igbo ethnic stock, the Ohaneze remains one united and indivisible organisation that can and will always leverage on its numeric strength to effect a political change it desires.

The southwest regional president of the organisation, High Chief Mathew Nwankwo who led the delegation to the Olubadan’s Palace shortly after the Ohaneze Ndigbo’s meeting, said the move was to properly felicitate the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, on his enthronement to the stool of his forbearers since it was the first time Ohaneze Ndigbo in the region was converging as a body in Ibadan.

The President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Oyo State chapter, High Chief Ndubuisi Okorie, disclosed that Igbos in the state are united and will remain so, regardless of speculations adding that the leadership structure in the organization from top to bottom has taken care of all interests and could not be factionalized.

Okorie added that the just-held southwest zonal meeting was reflective of the strong bond and unity among the Igbos as each state in the region comprising Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, and Lagos were all represented by their state chairmen and secretaries as zonal executive members.

“This meeting which is rotatory among South West Ohaneze Ndigbo is reflective of the love and unity among the Igbos in this region, and rightly so. It is the turn of Oyo state to host the meeting that’s why we are here as you can see.

“We are united as a body and as a people, by the number of people you have seen here, these are just representatives that will go back to their various states and town unions to give reports.

“We have someone from Okeho, Oyo, Saki, and other places coming together here and after all the deliberations, they carry the outcome of this meeting to their local zones and are usually implemented to the latter at those levels, so we are very much together in unity as a body.”

Earlier, the President of the Ekiti State chapter and South West zonal Public Relation Officer of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organization, High Chief Alex Ndubuisi, in his brief remark maintained that the unity in the Ohanaeze is enormous and could not be undermined due to its well-organized leadership structure and all-inclusive.

The Special Assistants on Community Relations and Interfaith Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde, Honourable Femi Josiah and Pastor Femi Ibikunle, who represented the Oyo State government at the event, in their separate remarks expressed appreciation to the Igbo body for its organization and leadership in the state in particular.

