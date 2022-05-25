Ekiti 2022: Don’t collect money to mortgage your future, religious leaders tell voters

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state, religious leaders in Ekiti state have promised to use their platforms to preach peace and campaign against violence and vote-buying during the poll, calling on the people to preserve their future by rejecting financial inducement from political parties.

They jointly appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies to ensure a credible, free, and fair election where the electorate will exercise their franchise without being harassed or intimidated and as well have their choice respected and upheld.

The clerics made this disclosure in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, during an event tagged, ‘Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War Inter-Faith Forum on Non-violent Elections in the Ekiti guber poll and 2023 elections’ organised by the New Generation Girls and Women Development Initiative with support from National Democratic Institute(NDI)

The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ekiti, Revd. Peter Olowolafe who was represented by Revd Kolade Kayo-Ajayi noted that as head of the Christian faithful in the state, they would deploy their pulpits to educate the people on the need to eschew violence before, during, and after the election.

The CAN leader who explained that the role of the church ahead of the election cannot be over-emphasized called on members to be ready to participate during the election to elect the next governor of the state and avoid allowing politicians to buy their conscience.

On his part, the president of Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) in the state, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere advised youths to avoid being used by politicians to disrupt and cause violence during the June 18 poll, saying that sons and daughters of the gladiators are safe in faraway countries.





Represented by Alhaji Isiak Mubarak, the Islamic cleric warned candidates and the political parties not to turn the state into a battlefield and reincarnate the 1983 political scenario in the state, urging them not to force their ambitions on the citizens of the state.

The state pastor of Living Faith Church also known as Winners Chapel, Solomon Olaife, canvassed for a peaceful election, saying, ‘’we will go back to our churches to educate our people on the need to come out to vote on June 18 and not sell their votes for peanuts that can’t impact their lives.”

While speaking the program Director of NDI, Bem Aga commended NIGAWD for bringing together respected clerics to deliberate ahead of the election, saying the religious leaders have a critical role to play in ensuring a credible, peaceful, and participatory June 18 poll and the 2023 elections.

According to him, NDI would continue to support and work in a bid to strengthen democratic institutions worldwide through citizen participation, openness, and accountability in government, adding that the support to CSOs to implement the Vote Not Fight campaign was made possible by USAID and Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The Executive Director of NIGAWD, Abimbola Aladejare-Salako who was represented by the senior programme manager, Kackah Alex said the event was necessary to promote a peaceful and participatory June 18 poll.

