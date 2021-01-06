Ogun traditional rulers laud Alaafin for averting crisis over Alaketu stool

The Onimeko of Imeko, Oba Benjamin Olanite; the Onijale of Ijale-Ketu, Oba Bashiru Oyero, have lauded the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, for putting the records straight over of Alaketu stool

The traditional rulers supported by the Fimojoye of Ketu Kingdom and Asiwaju of Yewaland, Professor Anthony Asiwaju; the Apena of Ketuland and Lisa of Imeko, Chief Sina Adejobi and Akogun of Ketu Kingdom, Chief Lucien Taiwo, appreciated the revered monarch by not allowing some certain people to subvert history and tradition of Ketu nation, as regards the installation of new Alaketu of Ketu from outside the Ketu Kingdom.

They all commended Oba Adeyemi for his role in averting traditional crisis over the Alaketu stool.

The monarchs and subjects noted that the installation of Oba Anicet Adesina, on July 27, 2019, had the full support of the Alaafin, who sent emissaries to the ceremony in the Republic of Benin.

According to Professor Asiwaju, some elements had attempted to select and install a new Alaketu of Ketu Kingdom in Nigeria after the installation of Oba Adesina.

“Some individuals in a desperate move, attempted to create a parallel Alaketu stool in Ogun State(Nigeria) with the covert backing of some monarchs from Osun State in contempt of the legitimate one already in place in Benin,” the Professor of History said.

Asiwaju described the development as a cultural and traditional aberration while submitting that the visit of Oba Adesina to Alaafin recently was a clear signal to those involved in subverting history to “desist from traditional rascality.”

He said “As far as I am concerned, it is nailed in the coffin. If in the face of that, somebody still parades himself as the Alaketu of Ketu kingdom in Nigeria, it will be planned mischief and such a person should get a traditional sanction.”

Both Onimeko and Onijale expressed displeasure over moves by some Yoruba rulers in Osun State to install one of them in Nigeria as a parallel Alaketu of Ketu.

“Where will the seat of a parallel Alaketu in Nigeria be and who will be his subjects?” Oba Oyero asked.

