APC elders task Ekiti Amotekun personnel on dedication, discipline on duty

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Forum in Ekiti State has urged personnel of the State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun to be dedicated and disciplined in the course of their activities in the state.

They argued that the personnel must be above board and not involved in illicit act for it to achieve the desired results of securing the people against any form of criminalities.

While commending the governors of the South-West for the security initiative, the elders noted that the security challenges in the state called for concerted efforts among stakeholders.

According to a communique signed by the Ekiti APC Elders’ Forum Chairman, Asiwaju George Akosile, and the Secretary, Chief Abiodun Ajayi, issued at the end of its meeting in Igbara Odo Ekiti, the body urged the people of the state to report strange faces and movements in their localities to the Amotekun Corps and other security agencies.

“The Forum extends its sincere gratitude to Governor Kayode Fayemi for the inauguration of the Amotekun Corps in the state and also commends the efforts of the Corps in containing security problems especially kidnapping, rape and other criminal activities.

“The Forum wishes to encourage all members of the Amotekun Corps to be dedicated, loyal and honest to their duties to secure Ekiti State from criminals. The Forum urges members of the public to report strange movements and faces in their vicinity to security agencies,” it said.

It also urged APC members in the state to take the membership registration and validation of old members exercise of the party in the state seriously to position the party for victory in the future elections.

The Forum also charged the people of the state to participate actively in the ongoing enumeration demarcation exercise being conducted by the National Population Commission (NPC).

It expressed belief that the exercise which would be followed by National Population Census stressing that impressive turnout would increase the number of constituencies in the state House of Assembly and the House of Representatives.

APC elders task Ekiti Amotekun personnel on dedication, discipline on duty