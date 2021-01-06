Ex-President Jonathan hails Oyakhilome for transforming humanity through FALA

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has stated that the African Future Leaders Award (FALA) organized by the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation of the Loveworld Incorporated, is a transformation of humanity to greatness in the continent of Africa.

The former President in his keynote speech at the Future Africa Leaders Awards 2020 in Lagos, Nigeria, at the weekend, acknowledged the great and budding minds that were beneficiaries of the 2020 edition of the Future Africa Leaders Award organized courtesy of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation.

Jonathan commended Rev. Dr Chris Oyakhilome, President of Loveworld Incorporated, the Christ Embassy Ministry and his entire team for their efforts in bringing the event to fruition in the African continent.

The former president said: “There is no greater and more inclusive representation of the hope of this continent than these youths from different countries of Africa.

Recognizing, and being recognised for the special skills sets, talents you possess is something you should not treat with levity. It is a privilege that should guide you to become all that God created you to be.”

