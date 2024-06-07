The Ogun Indigenes in the Republic of Ghana, under the aegis of the Ogun Indigene Forum Ghana (OIFG), recently celebrated the inauguration of its new executives in a grand ceremony held at UDS Guest House, Accra, Ghana.

The Ogun Indigene Forum, a vital organization for Ogun State indigenes in Ghana, held the inaugural event to officially welcome its newly elected executives. The forum, known for its commitment to cultural heritage and community development, set the stage for a promising future under new leadership.

The event marked a significant milestone for the Ogun Indigene Forum Ghana, ushering in a new era of leadership and community engagement. It had attendees from all sectors of life, including business, academia, and politics, among others. The event also featured traditional music, cultural performances, and an awards presentation for accomplished individuals.

In his inaugural speech, the newly elected President of the forum, Hon. Bola Akinsanya, outlined his vision for the forum, focusing on education, economic empowerment, and cultural preservation.

He emphasized the forum’s goals to promote the cultural heritage of Ogun State, unite all indigenes of Ogun State, and advance economic empowerment through initiatives such as the School of Yoruba Language.

The forum also aims to engage in corporate social responsibility and humanitarian activities, including building potable water sources like boreholes in rural areas in Ogun State and donating materials to prisons. The President, a telecommunications engineer, also shared his professional expertise and how it will benefit the forum.

The President also applauded the contributions of Ogun indigenes to the development of Nigeria, calling them national builders and history makers. He highlighted notable individuals like Olusegun Obasanjo, Wole Soyinka, Fela Kuti, Funmilayo Kuti, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola (first Chief Justice of Nigeria), and the symbol of present-day democracy, MKO Abiola.

Akinsanya also appreciated the efforts of founding members, especially in Kumasi and Accra, and promised to be accountable, loyal, and dedicated to the growth, unity, and welfare of the members of the Ogun Indigene Forum.

Alhaji Sidiku Buhari, the President of the National Council of Yoruba Elders in Ghana, advised the newly elected executives to be sincere, serve with honesty, remain united, and stay focused on the forum’s goals.

Attendees expressed their optimism and support for the new leadership. “I am excited about the plans laid out by our new executives,” said Mr. Awofe Rasheed, a founding member of the forum. “Their dedication is truly inspiring.”

The inaugural event was a resounding success, heralding a new chapter for the Ogun Indigene Forum. With strong leadership and a clear vision, the forum is poised to achieve great things for its members and the wider community.

Other highlights of the event included keynote addresses by Dr. Mrs. Sarah Dzorgbadzi, Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, who spoke on “Culture, the Performing Art & Inclusivity: Ghanaian-Nigerian Story,” and Miss Mawulawoe Awity, Executive Director of NEWIG Ghana, who discussed “Empowerment of African Women.”