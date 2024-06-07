Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has reiterated his commitment to supporting the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in achieving international standards.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation from the university at the Government House Maiduguri on Friday, Zulum noted that his administration is focused on educational development in the state.

According to Zulum, his concern is solely focused on supporting the institution’s growth, acknowledging the challenges faced by the university, including inadequate power supply, water, housing, and laboratory equipment.

He assured the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Laminu Mele, that the state government is committed to investing in research and development in the university.

Zulum urged the acting VC to adopt a persuasive approach in managing the university’s affairs, promising to work together to enhance the teaching and learning process.

He expressed his willingness to support the university in restoring its reputation and greatness.

Prof. Mele expressed gratitude to the governor and minister of education, recognizing Borno State’s key partnership with Unimaid.

He also solicited support in addressing the university’s challenges during his six-month tenure as acting VC.

“This meeting strengthens the collaboration between the state government and Unimaid, fostering a brighter future for education in Borno State.”