Ogun govt partners World Bank on land acquisition, allocation for agriculture

By Nurudeen Alimi
THE Ogun State Government has said it is into a partnership with the World Bank to strengthen the economic value of land acquisition and allocation for agricultural purposes.

Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, said at a forum in Abeokuta that the partnership, under the policy tagged, ‘Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land-intensive Agricultural Investments’, would ensure fairness in access to agricultural land in the state.

Abiodun whpo was represented by the Commissioner for Rural Development, Jamiu Odetoyinbo, noted that the framework would give equal opportunity to land users, including investors and local communities in the state.

According to a statement emanated from the Ministry of Agriculture and signed by its Press Officers, Gbenga Moronfolu and Doyin Ajusebutu, Abiodun said: “The first point is the economic value of the rural area in terms of agriculture. The impact of the programme is going to go a long way in helping the lives and economic status of rural settlers.”

The Programme Coordinator, Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (World Bank Sponsored) OGSTEP, Mrs. Mosunmola Owo-Odunsi, explained that the policy was formulated to foster fairness for communities, investors, and the government among other stakeholders involved in land-based agricultural investments. Represented by the Technical and Vocational Educational Training Specialist, Mr Eyo Unyimeabasi, the Programme Coordinator stressed that land was key to agricultural businesses, saying a comprehensive approach should be put in place to ensure its acquisition and allocation.

 

