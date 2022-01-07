Ogun Assembly passes LG amendment law to improve workers’ welfare package

Ogun State House of Assembly has passed the Local Government (Amendment) Law, 2020 meant to grant autonomy and strengthening the operations of local government administration through improved welfare for the workers.

The bills entitled: A Bill for a law to amend the Local Government Law of Ogun State, 2006 was passed on Thursday, during a plenary presided over by the Speaker Olakunle Oluomo.

The legislations were part of the commitments of the ninth Assembly at promoting better working conditions towards repositioning the local government areas to achieve efficiency in service delivery through improved welfare for the local government’s workers.

The passage of the bill followed the presentation of reports of the Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs by its Chairman, Ajayi Bolanle.

Bolanle moved the motion for the adoption and was seconded by Honourables Ganiyu Oyedeji and Solomon Osho respectively and supported by other members of the assembly through a voice vote, after which the bill was read and adopted clause by clause by the Committee of the Whole House.

Subsequently, the motion for the third reading of the bill was moved by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff and seconded by the Deputy Speaker, Akeem Balogun and Musefiu Lamidi respectively; while the Clerk/ Head of Legislative Service, Mr. Deji Adeyemo took the third reading before the members.

Responding, Oluomo directed that the clean copies of the bill be forwarded to the governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun for assent.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…