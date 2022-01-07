Ondo East LG to inaugurate N10m lock-up shops soon –Chairman

THE chairman, Ondo East Local Government Area of Ondo State, Mr. Wale Akinkuotu, has disclosed that a N10 million lock-up shop under construction would soon be inaugurated by the council.

Akinkuotu, who disclosed this to Nigerian Tribune, said the project was put in place in Owena town to provide the right environment for traders to do their businesses.

He said the project was also designed by the local government authorities to enhance economic activities of the people in Owena and its environs.

According to him, the lock-up shops which comprise eight open stall, car park, public toilet and other facilities, will soon be inaugurated.

He said the new stall under construction, which is directly opposite the old market, will shore up the revenue of the local government after completion of the project.

He said the plan of the current administration in the council was to turn the local government area to one of the economic hubs in the state.

“Ondo East Local Government Area is gradually becoming one of the fastest developing local government areas in the state and by the time the stalls and other projects are completed the councul will witness a new face of development.”

He commended the state government over the construction of roads in the local government, saying this will stimulate a lot of business activities, including farmers of the area.

He said that apart from the lock-up shops, the council will soon embark on other projects that would have direct impact on the people of the area, saying “we are working hard to ensure that residents enjoy the dividends of democracy in all ramifications.”

