Oforbike welcomes CRFFN intervention in ANLCA crisis

ZONAL leader of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) in the Western zone, Sir John Oforbike has expressed confidence in the committee set up by the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) at the behest of the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Muazu Jaji Sambo to settle the four-years internal crisis that has rocked the association.

He has however said that seven days timeline given to the committee might not be enough for it to carry out it’s assignment.

Oforbike in an interview with journalists recently assured that his members, who are on the part of the association’s registered Board of Trustees (BOT) led by Alhaji Taiwo Mustapha, are ready to abide by whatever outcome of the committee.

He also expressed confidence in the quality of membership of the committee, describing them as men of integrity, who would not be biased.

According to him, the Taiwo Mustapha BOT are not threatened by the fact that most members of the Tony Iju faction of the crisis, belong to the board of CRFFN, a development which many ANLCA members have said could influence the outcome of the committee’s report.

“The council is an arm of the government and all associations is regulated by them, including ANLCA. Despite that our members are not in the present council’s board, we believe in them as the regulating authority, and respect its constituted authority.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I have heard that Farinto is bragging, Ozoe Chukwura is bragging, he was in the last board and feels he still has influence in the board.





“Peter Obi was also a member of the council board. They have been heard saying that they are happy, that we accepted to answer the committee. At the beginning some of our people said we should boycott the committee, as they fear that Njoku and his men at the board will teleguide the committee.

“I told my people no, that the council is an authority, that even though they have come late, it was better than never.

Therefore the intervention of the Board of the Council is in the right direction. We have also taking note of the composition of the committee members, I didn’t see any of these people who are politicians there. We view them as serious civil servants, and I also can feel the sincerity of the chairman of the board of council, who said the transport minister have been briefed and have endorsed their action.

“To tell you that the council’s intention is genuine, they already have copy of the association’s 2008 original supreme constitution and a copy of the 2020 constitution they amended at the backyard. When we got there, they showed both copies to us, so they are working.”