Regional Maritime Bank accommodation ready within 90-days, FG assures MOWCA

THE Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has expressed hope that within 90 days, the Ministry will be able to secure accommodation to enable the take-off of the Regional Maritime Development Bank .

According to a statement signed recently by the Spokesman of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Eric Ojiekwe, the Minister made this known when he received in courtesy the Secretary General of the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), Dr. Paul Adalikwu at the Ministry.

According to Mu’azu, “When i resumed here, i realised immediately that the Regional Maritime Bank is one of the lowest hanging fruits that we can achieve within a very very short time. Infact 90 days is too long”.

Furthermore, he observed that all efforts towards getting accommodation via the Central Bank of Nigeria has not yielded any outcomes, so he will approach the Attorney General of the Federation to see if one of the forfeited properties can be allocated to the bank.

Speaking further, Mu’azu encouraged the Secretary General, to leverage on MOWCA as a regional push for Nigeria’s intent of becoming member of Category C in International Maritime Organisation, IMO.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary General of MOWCA, Dr. Paul Adalikwu, stated that the idea of a Regional Maritime Development bank, RMDB, was conceived 11 years ago to facilitate single digit interest loans to provide leeway to key players in the sector and enable them compete favourably with their international counterparts.

According to Adalikwu, “8 countries have signed the Charter as required in the document establishing the bank. Two weeks ago, DRC Congo also signed making it 9 countries. One above the threshold required for the establishment of the Act”.