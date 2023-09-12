A group known as the Alliance for Better Kogi State in Lokoja has endorsed Dr Sam Omale, candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), as their sole candidate for the November 11 governorship election.

The group made the disclosure shortly after her meeting in Lokoja.

The group said the endorsement of Dr Sam Omale was unanimously taken by all the stakeholders from the three senatorial districts based on his track record.

Speaking on behalf of the central senatorial district, Alhaji Yakubu Omuya said the people of his area have resolved to work with Dr Sam Omale come the November governorship election in the state.

Alhaji Yakubu Omuya added that their resolution was taken after a series of meetings and that they have resolved to work for the victory of the YPP party at the polls.

Speaking on behalf of the Western senatorial district, Chief Ayo Olufemi said they were not going back on their resolution to work for the candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP DR. Sam Omale.

Olufemi, who described Dr Sam Omale as a man of humility, a resource manager, and a detribalized Kogite, called for the support of the people, especially the people of the West Senatorial District.

In the same vein, Joshua Obaje, who spoke on behalf of the East senatorial district, expressed appreciation to the people of the central and western senatorial districts for coming out early to agree to work with Dr Sam Omale in the November governorship election in the state.

Joshua Obaje assured of their total commitment to the victory of Dr. Sam Omale come November 11, 2023, in the governorship election.

He said over one thousand members of the group attended the meeting for the endorsement of Dr Sam Omale in Lokoja.

