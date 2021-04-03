Odumakin: A strong voice of equity is gone ― Jonathan

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has expressed sadness over the passing on of Afenifere spokesman Yinka Odumakin, describing his death as shocking.

A statement issued Saturday by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, said Jonathan stated this in a condolence message to the family of late Odumakin on Saturday, noting that the deceased was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who contributed so much to the development of the nation.

In a message titled ‘A Great Voice for Equity is Gone’, the former President also described Odumakin as a man with rich democratic credentials who “played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country.”

The statement read: “I received with sadness the news of the shocking death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin. He was a courageous patriot and rights crusader who gave his all to the struggle for a better Nigeria.

“He was a great asset for just causes whose considerable contributions to the growth of civil society is not in doubt. He also acquitted himself as a seasoned journalist and columnist who promoted egalitarianism and social well-being, in his regular essays.

“Mr. Odumakin exits this world with rich democratic credentials, having played active roles in the years of activism that birthed and stabilised civil rule in our country.

“As a cultural enthusiast, Mr. Odumakin lived his short life as a force to be reckoned with in propagating and protecting the interest of the Yoruba in the larger Nigeria social space.

“This is not a time to lose such a strong promoter of the ideals that would progress our nation in the desired direction of a united, just and equitable society.

“My heart goes out to his wife, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, other members of his family, the Afenifere social-cultural association and the entire civil society.

“I pray God to grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and bless Dr. Okei-Odumakin with the strength of spirit to bear the loss and sustain the crusade for a just society.”

