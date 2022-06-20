Oduduwa College Old Students set to induct late Justice Babalakin into school hall of fame

The National Association of the old students of Oduduwa College, Ile-Ife has concluded an arrangement to induct the late Justice Bola Babalakin into the college’s hall of fame.

The old students who made this known while giving the annual report on its meeting at the college hall at the weekend in Ile-Ife, added that award of prizes to outstanding students and staff to encourage high performances from the rest of staff and students would also be considered in its scheme of things.

In his speech, the chairman of the Ad-hoc committee and the chairman of the school’s Board of governors, Sooko Adefolahan Ibiyemi, further disclosed that the association had equipped the school with modern facilities that will enhance science and art teaching saying that, the facilities included science laboratories as well as an art studio.

He noted that the alumni took the decision to fulfil its pledge on the equipment of the school with modern facilities.

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the association gathering and thanked members of his committee for their commitment to ensuring the success of the programme.

Meanwhile, a 90-year-old member of the Board of Trustees of Oduduwa College Old Students Association, Pa J.A. Adefiranye advised students of the college to justify huge investment of the association on them by making good grades in their examinations.

The member of the board also charged members of the association to intensify efforts to ensure that the labour of earlier patriots like Justice Babalakin and co were not in vain. He was full of praises for outgoing excos and prayed for their success in future endeavours.

In his own speech at the commissioning, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, who was represented by Oba Olusegun Layade in Ile-Ife, showered praises on the old students for their commitment to the development of their alma mata.

Also, the Baba Oba of Ife, who is also an old student, Prince Oluropo Ogunwusi, eulogised the alumni for their untiring efforts at developing the school infrastructure for better performance of the students.





