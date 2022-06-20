Nigerians react, as clerics pray at Bobrisky’s housewarming ceremony

Nigerians have taken to social media platforms to condemn some Muslim clerics for praying at the housewarming ceremony of a popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, who is popular as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky had earlier unveiled his new mansion located at Pinnock Estate, in Lekki area of Lagos State.

According to the cross-dresser, he estimated the value of the mansion to be N400 million.

In a 20-second video going viral on social media, Bobrisky can be seen sitting on a chair while the Muslim clerics prayed for him. A few elderly women can also be seen in the video.

Reacting to the video a Twitter user @ola_bode20, said, “How will those Alfas address Bobrisky? Hajia Idris or Alhaji wa Idris? Because they will have to mention a name.”

“So, this set of Alfas were invited for Bobriskys house warming. So the Alfa will be like Alhaja wa Bobrisky Iya wa daada. Abi wetin now. I no understand again ooo. All because of money. Lemme sha mind my business,” @fattylincornn tweeted.

@okinbakare tweeted, “can they ask if Bobrisky is she or he so they can know how to talk or pray for her/him?”

In what seems to be a contrary opinion, another Twitter user, @dread_mcbst, said “Saw a video of some Alfas praying at Bobrisky’s House warming party. I want to remind you that their act does not represent Muslims and Islam. Islam does not give room for LGBTQ. Their actions should be associated with the individuals not Islam and Muslims in general.”