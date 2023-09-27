Kwara state government has ruled out all elaborate celebrations to commemorate the nation’s 63rd independence anniversary.

In a statement by the state commissioner for Communications, Mrs. Bolanle Olukoju, the state government said that the reason for the decision was to reflect the mood of the nation amid ongoing reforms and strong efforts of the government to ensure sustainable development.

“The Kwara state government wishes to inform members of the public that there will be no elaborate ceremony of any kind on October 1, 2023.

“This is to reflect the mood of the nation amid ongoing reforms and strong efforts of the government to ensure sustainable development.

“The state government urges citizens to use the October 1 holiday to pray for the state, our country, and the world at large”, the statement read.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE