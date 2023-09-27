Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has ordered the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government corporations under the FCT Administration (FCTA).
According to a statement issued by his Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, on Wednesday, directed that the affected appointees take over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officials in rank.
FCTA PRESS STATEMENT
The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has immediately relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments.
They are:
- Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd
- CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd
- MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company
- CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company
- CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company
- CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International
- CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd
- MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation
- MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency
- GM, FCT Water Board
- DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency
- Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board
- Director General, Hospital Management Board
- Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board
- Director, FCT Scholarship Board
- Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board
- Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
- Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center
- Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme
- Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department
- Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council
They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.
Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.
ANTHONY OGUNLEYE
DIRECTOR OF PRESS
(OFFICE OF THE MINISTER)
27/09/2023
