Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has ordered the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government corporations under the FCT Administration (FCTA).

According to a statement issued by his Director of Press, Office of the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, on Wednesday, directed that the affected appointees take over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officials in rank.

FCTA PRESS STATEMENT

The Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike CON, has immediately relieved the heads of the following parastatals, agencies and government companies of the FCTA of their appointments.

They are:

Group MD/CEO, Abuja investment Company Ltd CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company CEO/MD Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company CEO/MD Abuja Film Village International CEO/MD Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd

MD Abuja Broadcasting Corporation MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency GM, FCT Water Board DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board Director General, Hospital Management Board Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board Director, FCT Scholarship Board Director FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

They are to hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

Appointments into the offices will be made in due course.

ANTHONY OGUNLEYE

DIRECTOR OF PRESS

(OFFICE OF THE MINISTER)

27/09/2023

