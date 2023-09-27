On the commemoration of this year, Eid-el- Maulud, the lawmaker representing Ondo Central Senatorial District, Senator Adeniyi Adegbonmire, has called on muslims ummah to take a cue from the exemplary leadership of Prophet Muhammad ( SAW) in tenacity, humility, and generosity.

In his goodwill message, Adegbonmire urged the Muslim faithful to use the Holy Prophet’s birthday occasion to deepen dedication, forbearance, persistence, and kindness.

While wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Maulud Nabiyya celebration, the Ondo Central lawmaker noted that the challenges facing the nation would be better tackled if such qualities were exhibited by all.

“Nigerians should continue to rededicate themselves to the virtues of peace and make relevant contributions to the development of the State and Nigeria.”

He added that they should pray at all times for their leaders to shun acts that will promote division among the followers of different religions, as all religions preach kindness, peace, and good neighbourliness as exemplified in the holy book.

Adegbonmire urged Nigerians to, therefore, shun violence and desist from any act that can lead to the breakdown of law and order.

“I have confidence that little challenges we are going through will, in the long run, strengthen our bonds as citizens of the same nation and propel Nigeria to its greatness in no distant time,” Adegbonmire said

