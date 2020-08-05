Ocean Marine Solution Limited appoints media spokesperson

The owner of Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL), Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo, who is also the chairman of the Hosa Wells Group, has appointed veteran journalist and media management expert, Samuel Ajayi, as his Media and Communications Adviser.

The appointment, which took effect immediately, was announced via a statement by Captain Okunbo at his corporate headquarters in Abuja.

In his new capacity, Ajayi will coordinate, organise, plan and execute all media activities that have to do with Captain Okunbo as well as his business concerns.

“Samuel is also to liaise between the company, media managers and practitioners, ensure a smooth and mutually rewarding relationship between the company and them also maintain a flawless and positive engagement with our various publics,” Captain Okunbo said in the statement.

Okunbo added that the new Media and Communications Adviser would also ensure that his various business interests are also well represented in the public space and ensure that there is the constant maintenance of a smooth relationship with members of the public.

Ajayi, who started his journalism career with THISDAY Newspapers 23 years ago, has served in senior editorial capacities in newspapers like DAILY INDEPENDENT, NATIONAL INTEREST, THE NATION as well as THE UNION Newspapers where he was Features Editor. He was also at a time the editor of BRAND POWER, a top of the line brand magazine, and also served as Special Assistant on Public Communications to former Ekiti State governor, Engr. Segun Oni. Until his appointment, he writes for THISDAY on Sunday newspaper.

A consummate social media influencer, he is bringing into the job a wealth of experience and professionalism.

“We are glad to have Sam with us and I hope he will add value to our Group and repay the confidence we have reposed in him via this assignment,” Captain Okunbo said.

