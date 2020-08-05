Civil servant docked over alleged criminal trespass, intimidation

The police on Wednesday, arraigned a 42-year-old civil servant, Joseph Maigari, in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, over alleged criminal trespass and intimidation.

The police charged Maigari, who resides in Gwagwalada with three counts of criminal trespass, intimidation and mischief.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court that the complainant, one Favour Etuk reported the matter at the Gwagwalada Police Station on July 31.

Yakubu alleged that the defendant criminally trespassed into the rented apartment of the complainant and disposed of his belongings, including, a mattress, bucket valued at N160,500.

He said that the defendant also threatened to kill the complainant.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 342, 396 and 327 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Magistrate Yusuf Ibrahim admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one reasonable surety in like sum.

Ibrahim also ordered the surety to depose to an affidavit to forfeit the bail bond if the defendant jumped bail.

He said that the surety and defendant must all present their valid means of identification to the satisfaction of the court or their Bank Verification Number (BVN) if there was no means of identification.

Ibrahim adjourned the case until Sept. 9 for hearing.

(NAN)

